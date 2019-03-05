Balakot air strike 'non-military action' as no civilian casualty caused: Sitharaman

Sitharaman said Tuesday the strike that destroyed a terror camp in Pakistan's area was "not a military action" as there was no civilian casualty.

She also said had not given any casualty figure in his after the air strike and only gave a statement which is the government's "position".

Gokhale has said the non-military and preemptive strike on the training camp killed a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

Sitharaman's remarks come amid some demanding evidence about the number of terrorists killed in the air strike.

The IAF, which carried out the strike on February 26, said on Monday that government would provide details on the casualty figures as the only sees if a target has been hit or not.

On Tuesday, the said, "There was no need to analyse more on strike" as she declined to link the air strike on terror camp with the coming Lok Sabha election.

"After attack, we were waiting patiently for days... When we got information the terrorist attacks were originating from that region (Pakistan), without military action, we carried out the strike pointedly," she told reporters here on the sidelines of the launch of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PMSYM), a pension scheme.

"Civilians in the vicinity or surrounding areas were not affected in any way, so we have been saying the strike we carried out after suicide bombing was not a military action," she added.

On February 14, a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's district, killing 40 personnel.

Sitharaman said has failed to take action against terror groups despite providing details of terrorist training camps.

" has been informed about terrorist camps, with proof, by the present (NDA) and previous But they neither took action, nor did they remove the terrorist training camps."



" has been denying this globally, saying it was also a victim of terrorism," she said.

On peace talks proposed by Pakistan Imran Khan, Sitharaman said, "We have always been telling that will be ready to hold talks only if they act against terrorism."



Earlier, she distributed the first 10 identity cards to the beneficiaries of PMSYM, marking the launch of the scheme.

Around 20,000 beneficiaries from would be joining the pension scheme Monday, out of 72 lakh unorganised sector workers.

Appealing to the to increase the number of Common Service Centres and 'Amma' centres in the state, Sitharaman said PMSYM along with similar schemes of the would fetch Rs 4,000 pension to the beneficiaries.

Unorganised sector workers up to 40 years of age can subscribe to PMSYM, which entails a minimum monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to them from 60 years of age.

The scheme, announced in the Budget for 2019-20, is targeted at unorganised sector workers with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000.

It mandates a monthly contribution of Rs 55 for an 18-year-old worker with equal contribution from the Centre.

The worker joining the scheme at the age of 40 years would contribute Rs 200, while workers at the age of 29 years would pay Rs 100.

