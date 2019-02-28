Pakistan must abide by UNSC commitments to deny terrorists safe haven, block access to funds: US

The US has asked to abide by its commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds.

This US statement came after on Wednesday handed over to a dossier on specific details"of involvement of the (JeM) in the terror attack on (CRPF) as also the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in that country.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based JeM in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.

Cross-border terrorism, such as the recent attack on India's CRPF on February 14, poses a grave threat to the security of the region. We reiterate our call for to abide by its Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds, a State Department said.

The handed over the dossier Pakistan's on Wednesday.

It was conveyed that expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control.

Responding to reporters questions over the current situation between and Pakistan, the joined the and the in urging the two countries to de-escalate their tension and avoid military to resolve their differences.

The calls on India and Pakistan to cease all cross-border military activity and for a return to stability, the said.

We urge both sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation, including through direct communication. Further military activity will exacerbate the situation, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)