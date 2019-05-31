Bangladesh picks up 58 Malaysia-bound Rohingya at sea

coast guards on Thursday stopped 58 Rohingya refugees from making a potentially dangerous journey to by sea and arrested two suspected traffickers, an said.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrol ship challenged a fishing boat near Saint Martin's, a small island in the Bay of Bengal, and found the Rohingya on board, said.

"We've found 58 refugees and detained two human traffickers on the boat," he told AFP.

About 740,000 Muslim minority Rohingya have fled for since a brutal military crackdown in the Buddhist-majority nation began in August 2017.

Thousands of refugees attempt to flee the camps each year in pursuit of better opportunities in countries such as and

So far this year, law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh have rescued over 400 Rohingya refugees from coastal villages as they were waiting to board boats bound for

But this is the first time in 2019 that Rohingya refugees were rescued at sea, raising concerns that the situation in Bangladesh's overcrowded camps -- home to nearly one million -- is worsening.

"Such incidents will continue as desperation among the refugees is on the rise," said Emdadul Haq, a at the private in Dhaka. Rana said most of the refugees picked up by the were from the -- the largest refugee settlement in the world.

Most attempt the journey before March, when the sea is calm before the monsoon season sets in, but experts say traffickers are now convincing the refugees to attempt the trip even in rough waters.

(UNHCR) has said the vulnerability of Rohingya to trafficking has increased enormously as livelihoods, support networks, and other are disrupted.

