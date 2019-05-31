JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Service affected on section of metro's Blue Line

Opposition leader's body returns home to Congo for funeral
Business Standard

NDMC House passes resolution to praise Modi on BJP's massive win in polls

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The House of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation Thursday passed a resolution praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to power.

"The resolution was unanimously passed by the NDMC House in its meeting today (Thursday)," a senior NDMC official said.

Modi and his 57 ministers were Thursday evening sworn in at a glittering ceremony held in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Hours before the event, the NDMC held its House chaired by Mayor Avtar Singh.

"The resolution was moved in the House and even the opposition supported it," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 00:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU