Bangladeshi man to return home after 23 years

A mentally challenged Bangladeshi, who had over to accidentally over two decades ago, finally met his family in a jail here on Sunday, officials said.

Azbdar Peada (55) had accidentally over to from 23 years ago, they said.

Peada is fit now and he would leave for his country next month, the officials of jail said.

His brother, (28), who was a toddler at that time, after years of finally managed to trace his elder brother to Jail in and met him on Sunday morning and the 55-year-old man was united with his younger brother once again.

It was an emotional moment for both the siblings and Iqubal thanked the Indian authorities for providing treatment to his elder brother, a mentally challenged person.

" told me that my brother was a mental patient and he was missing for the last 23 years," Iqubal said.

"When I was a small boy, he somehow entered I am happy to see him fully fit now and he spoke to me at length," Iqubal added.

Azbhar has fully recovered and can write details about his parents as well as his home in Bangladesh, the of Jail, Mrinmay Dawka, said.

"I want to go to my native place. I am eagerly waiting to meet my and other family members," Azbhar said.

A resident of district in Khulna division, Azbhar had gone missing around 23 years ago. His parents Abdul Karim Peada and searched for but failed to find him.

Azbhar, after accidentally crossing over to India, had stayed in for some years, and then he was caught in the state's district on July 1, 2015.

He was convicted and sent to jail for two years on November 16, the same year, under various sections under various sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

He served his sentence till December 30, 2017 and he was sent to the following day so that he could be deported to

Since Azbhar could provide any information about his home due to his mental condition, he was kept there.

The authorities of the jail then started treating him for his illness. Azbhar responded to the treatment and became well.

After tracing the whereabouts of his elder brother, Iqubal, who is an now, contacted Bangladeshi Amalendu Das to help meet Azbhar and bring him back home.

Das then contacted Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, the Assistant High Commission in Guwahati, for the necessary support.

The of Tezpur Central Jail, Mrinmay Dawka, said that Azbhar will be allowed to leave the jail next month as soon as the necessary paper works are complete.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)