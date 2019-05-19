3 insurgents apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh

Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh have apprehended three cadres of a militant outfit for allegedly carrying out extortion activities in district, a said Sunday.

The battalion of Assam Rifles launched an operation on Saturday night and apprehended the three cadres of the NSCN (R) from Old Shallang village in the district.

The cadres were identified as Wangjang Pangtha, Limglang Tutsha and Chamol Jungli, Kohima-based defence Col said.

An AK -56 assault rifle, one M-20 pistol with live ammunition, with multiple sim cards were recovered from their possession, the said.

The rebels were later handed over to the district police.

Extortion activities by insurgents in south Arunachal Pradesh have been a matter of concern.

Since the beginning of 2019, reports of extortion activities by various factions of the National Socialist Council of (NSCN) had been received and a proactive strategy was adopted by security forces under the aegis of of Assam Rifles (DGAR) to deter the rebel groups.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)