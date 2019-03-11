Barnier says Brexit talks now between UK govt and MPs

The EU's chief negotiator on Monday told AFP the negotiations to break a deadlock were now between British and the UK members of parliament.

"We held talks over the weekend and the negotiations now are between the government in and the Parliament in London," Barnier told AFP as he arrived at in to discuss Britain's exit from the bloc with envoys from the other 27 member states.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)