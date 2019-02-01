Bedi hails union budget as "very inclusive and comprehensive"

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Friday hailed the union budget for 2019-20 as "very inclusive and comprehensive".

There was also "transparency in transactions" in the budget which "covers all sections of society," she said in a message to media here.

Bedi also pointed out that "the ball is now in the court of administration to deliver the schemes announced."

She also claimed that the budget "takes the country forward.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 17:32 IST

