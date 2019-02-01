Bedi hails union budget as "very inclusive and comprehensive"

Lt Governor Friday hailed the union budget for 2019-20 as "very inclusive and comprehensive".

There was also "transparency in transactions" in the budget which "covers all sections of society," she said in a message to media here.

also pointed out that "the ball is now in the court of administration to deliver the schemes announced."



She also claimed that the budget "takes the country forward.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)