BSE Q3 net profit drops 14%

Leading stock exchange BSE Friday reported 14.65 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.07 crore for December 2018 quarter.

The exchange had posted a net profit from total operations at Rs 58.67 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18, the exchange said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 177.11 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 172.75 crore for corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

BSE said its board of directors, in a meeting held in November, recommended a payment of interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.

During the quarter, the bourse launched BSE Startups platform, which will help in listing of firms from hi-tech defence, drones, nano technologies, artificial intelligence, big data, virtual reality, e-gaming, robotics, genetic engineering, among other sectors.

The exchange's group firms include CDSL, Indian Clearing Corporation, and

"BSE would continue to identify new opportunities in the exchange and fintech businesses to promote financial inclusion among the masses in and help create wealth for all its stakeholders," BSE and MD Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

On a standalone basis, the exchange's profit has dropped to Rs 52.36 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 55.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Besides, total income fell to Rs 156.27 crore from Rs 155.97 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)