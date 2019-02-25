BEL receives export order worth USD 33 million from Elbit

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Monday said it has received export orders valued at about USD 33 million from Electro-Optics Ltd (ELOP), a subsidiary of Ltd,

The export order for the manufacture and supply of state-of-the-art next generation EOIR payloads (CoMPASS Rev III, Trade Mark of ELOP) and another variant of EOIR payload (CoMPASS III, Trade Mark of ELOP) for was received during the just concluded air show here, BEL said.

It said, as part of the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India, BEL had already entered intoTechnical Collaboration Agreement (TCA) with for theTransfer of Technology for the manufacture of these EOIR payloads and for providing lifetime maintenance support at its manufacturing facility at Chennai.

The PSU said it has already established the necessary infrastructure and is supplying the EOIR payloads manufacturedat its facilities to domestic and foreign customers.

BEL is augmenting these facilities for meeting the upcoming requirements of variants of EOIR payloads for the domestic and export markets, it said in a release.

Stating that BEL is in a position to manufacture and supply the complete range of EOIR payloads meeting the varied requirements of our armed forces and provide lifetime maintenance support to the users, the company said, in addition, BEL has also become a Global Supply Chain Partner of ELOP,

