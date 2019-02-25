Modi shooting PR films, rubbing salt into wounds of sufferers: Yechury

CPI(M) Monday targeted for reportedly shooting "PR films", saying such photo shoots only "rubbed salt into the wounds of those suffering".

In an apparent reference to Modi allegedly shooting a "propaganda and publicity" film till the evening of February 14, the day of the Pulwama terror attacks, and photographs of him washing the feet of workers on Sunday, the said the PM should make his priorities clear.

"105 deaths in sewers and septic tanks in 2018 & 11 in 2019 alone. Nothing done to redress the grave situation despite Court Orders. PR photoshoots with multiple cameras only rub salt into the wounds of those suffering historical injustices," he said in a tweet.

"It is just not The North-East is in immense turmoil. But Modi is busy shooting PR films in a Forest resort or mouthing inane film dialogues, irrespective of whether soldiers die or civilians. That makes clear what his real priorities are," Yechury said.

Modi Sunday took a holy dip at the Sangam in and interacted with workers, who have ensured cleanliness during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, describing them as "real karma-yogis" whose contributions were being lauded all over.

He also performed the Ganga aarti and conducted Charan Vandana' (washing the feet) of select workers, as a mark of respect to their efforts in ensuring a clean Kumbh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)