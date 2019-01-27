Bench set up in AP, Telangana to hear consumer disputes

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission is setting up a temporary circuit bench here from January 28 to February 8 to hear cases pending in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

As many as 2,685 cases were pending and the consumers can file appeals on the disputes pertaining to Rs 1 crore or more by February 8 before the bench, an official press release said Sunday

Fresh appeals and revision petitions of consumer disputes can also be placed before the circuit bench, the release said.

The bench would be headed by the chairman of the commission Justice RK Agarwal and its member M Shirisha, it said.

Justice Agarwal and secretary to the Telangana State Consumers Affairs Akun Sabharwal held a meeting with the presidents of the district consumer fora and members and reviewed measures to be taken to strengthen the consumer fora, the release said.

The meeting was attended also by Telangana State Consumer Commission chairman Justice MSK Jaiswal, it added.

First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 19:50 IST

