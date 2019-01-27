Eight killed, 10 injured as car falls into gorge

Eight persons died and ten others were injured when the vehicle in which they were taking a body for fell into a gorge in area of district on Sunday, the police said.

The vehicle was on its way to the ground in Ghat from Barakot when it fell into a 300-metre deep gorge killing six on the spot, SP Dhirendra Gunjyal said.

Two more people succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, he added.

Among the injured, who were admitted to a nearby hospital, was the son of the 70-year-old woman being taken for cremation, he said.

Prima facie, it seems that heavy rain was the reason behind the accident, the SP said.

