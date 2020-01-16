West Bengal sets IT export target of Rs 40,000 crore for next 3 years

-
West Bengal has set an IT export target of Rs 40,000 crore over the next three years which will make the state among the top ones in the sector, state Industry and IT minister Amit Mitra said.
In 2018-19 exports from the state's IT sector was Rs 22,897 crore as compared to Rs 8356 crore in 2010-11, he said.
Speaking at an event organised by TiE here, he said "I am setting a target of IT exports from the state at Rs 40,000 crore in the next three years" and it will catapult West Bengal to being one of the top states in terms of IT exports.
The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) is a not for profit organisation which fosters entrepreneurship through networking, mentoring and knowledge sharing.
Mitra said that bank lending in the MSME sector this financial year will touch Rs 70,000 crore, up from Rs 55,000 crore last fiscal.
He said that in 2019-20, Bengal's state gross domestic product will be double of that of the country.
