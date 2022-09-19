ED attaches over Rs 46 crore assets of ex-minister Partha Chatterjee, aide

According to the agency, several of the attached properties were registered in the name of shell companies and persons acting as proxies for Chatterjee

The on Monday said it has attached assets worth Rs 46.22 crore "beneficially owned" by former minister and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee as part of a money laundering probe in the teachers' recruitment 'scam'.

The attached properties include 40 immovable assets such as a farmhouse, flats and "prime land" located in Kolkata worth a total Rs 40.33 crore, apart from Rs 7.89 crore worth deposits kept in 35 bank accounts, the federal agency said in a statement.

"The attached properties are found to be beneficially owned by and Arpita Mukherjee," it said.

According to the agency, several of the attached properties were registered in the name of shell companies and persons acting as proxies for Chatterjee.

The former minister in the TMC-led government in and his "close associate" were arrested by the ED in July.

The agency had seized Rs 49.80 crore cash, gold and other jewellery worth more than Rs 55 crore after it conducted raids in this case in Kolkata and other parts of .

