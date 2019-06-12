BEST takes steps to curb incidence of electric shocks, outages

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Wednesday said it has taken a number of steps, including setting up of control centres, to curb the incidence of electric shocks and power shutdowns during the monsoon.

"To cope with the menace of power shutdowns due to the downpour and numerous cases of electric shocks, the BEST has taken not only preventive measures, but also deployed additional staff to attend the complaints promptly. "We have set up several control centers across our jurisdiction," BEST said.

However, it may take longer than usual to restore the due to the factors like inaccessibility in water-clogged areas, traffic jams etc, the added.

The BEST has established control centers, where consumers can call round the clock, even on holidays and Sundays, to address the problems of power outage and any other issue related to the power supply faced by the consumers during monsoon.

"In order to register their complaints, consumers will be required to give either their consumer number or metre number to the respective fuse control centers," he said, adding that consumers can also register their complaints with their registered mobile number on 'MiBest' app after downloading it from Playstore.

