BSE's India INX launches dedicated platform for trading green bonds

BSE-owned International Exchange Wednesday said it has launched an exclusive platform for trading in green bonds.

The platform -- (Global Securities Market) Green -- has gone live Wednesday, International Exchange ( INX) said in a statement.

"On Wednesday, BSE's international arm, India International Exchange, unveiled its exclusive green listing and trading platform simultaneous with issuance and listing of USD 500 million green bonds of three subsidiaries of Adani Green Energy Limited," it said.

Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt Ltd, and Adani Green Energy (UP) Ltd are the three subsidiaries of Adani Green Energy Ltd whose bonds were listed on the platform.

"... with a dedicated green platform, issuers, investors and traders will find it more convenient to list and trade green, social and sustainable bonds," MD and V Balasubramaniam said.

This is the first issuance by a private company on GSM, the exchange's debt listing platform, the statement said.

India INX's is India's first debt listing platform that allows raising funds in any currency of choice by both foreign and Indian issuers from investors across the globe.

India INX, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSE, is India's first International Exchange set up at Gujarat International Tech-City (GIFT City).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)