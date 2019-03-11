betterU Announces New Partnership With Pearson

/ -- betterU Corp. is pleased to announce its partnership with Pearson, a digital learning company. To help working professionals update their skills and progress in their careers, Pearson offers (PPP) in partnership with leading higher institutions, faculty and content providers from around the world. This partnership will allow betterU to offer the courses by Pearson Professional Programs, on the education-to-employment platform.

has partnered with leading educational institutions, faculty and content providers like Columbia University, and others from around the world to help working professionals update their skills and progress in their careers. The blended programs offered by PPP span a variety of functions and industries, for participants of varying seniority levels (top, senior and middle management). It offers courses that are relevant to the current needs of evolving workplaces like Artificial Intelligence, etc.

"Pearson shares betterU's vision of helping learners' upskill for the needs of tomorrow," said Sameer Vatsa, of India, betterU.

Commenting on the partnership Varun Dhamija, Vice-President, Pearson Professional Programs, Pearson India, said, "In today's fast-paced business climate, it is important to develop the right skills among professionals to become tomorrow's business leaders. We are delighted to with betterU to offer our cutting-edge programs that will help professionals sharpen skills to meet business and industry-specific needs."



betterU, a global education-to-employment platform, aims to provide access to quality education from around the world to foster growth and opportunity to those who want to better their lives. The company plans to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its prospective learners by developing an integrated education-to-employment ecosystem. betterU's offerings can be categorized into several broad functions: to complement school programs with flexible KG-12 programs preparing children for next stage of education, to provide access to global educational opportunities from leading educators, to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that lead to a better career, to bridge the gap between one's existing education and prospective job requirement by training them and lastly, to connect the end user to various job opportunities.

Pearson Professional Programs offer custom learning opportunities that focus on blended and applied learning. The programs are learner-centric, scalable, cost-effective and most important aligned with learner's career goals. These programs use different learning formats (Live online, Classroom, Self-Paced eLearning, Coaching etc.), which are carefully designed, based on specific learning gaps and objectives, participant profile and other critical pedagogical considerations. with leading universities, faculty and content providers from around the world to curate content that supports organizations and individuals to address their diverse learning needs. For more information, please visit http://pearson-professional.com/.

