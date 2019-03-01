'Beverly Hills 90210' star Luke Perry in hospital after he suffered massive stroke

Hollywood star Luke Perry, currently starring in "Riverdale", has been admitted to a hospital after he suffered a "massive" stroke.

The 52-year-old is "currently under observation at the hospital", his told the

However, contrary to what some have said, "he is not in a coma," the added.

The responded to an address, believed to be Perry's, around 9:40 am for a "medical assistance" call on Wednesday, authorities said.

The actor's health scare happened on the same day Fox announced that the original stars of " 90210" has signed on for a reboot.

Perry famously played bad boy on the long-running '90s teen drama.

The currently stars as on "Riverdale".

