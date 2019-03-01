JUST IN
Business Standard

'Beverly Hills 90210' star Luke Perry in hospital after he suffered massive stroke

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Hollywood star Luke Perry, currently starring in "Riverdale", has been admitted to a hospital after he suffered a "massive" stroke.

The 52-year-old actor is "currently under observation at the hospital", his representative Arnold Robinson told the Hollywood Reporter.

However, contrary to what some media reports have said, "he is not in a coma," the spokesperson added.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an address, believed to be Perry's, around 9:40 am for a "medical assistance" call on Wednesday, authorities said.

The actor's health scare happened on the same day Fox announced that the original stars of "Beverly Hills 90210" has signed on for a reboot.

Perry famously played bad boy Dylan McKay on the long-running '90s teen drama.

The actor currently stars as Fred Andrews on "Riverdale".

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 13:45 IST

