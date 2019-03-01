Four killed as speeding SUV hits bike

Four members of a family were killed when a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan's district, police said Friday.

The accident occurred on when all four were on their way to Lapla village on Thursday night, SHO, Rural Police Station, Deep Singh said.

He said the speeding SUV dragged the bike for nearly 200 metres and the accused fled from the spot.

The SUV did not have a registration number plate.

