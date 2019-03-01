JUST IN
Four killed as speeding SUV hits bike

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Four members of a family were killed when a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said Friday.

The accident occurred on Barmer-Utarlai Highway when all four were on their way to Lapla village on Thursday night, SHO, Barmer Rural Police Station, Deep Singh said.

He said the speeding SUV dragged the bike for nearly 200 metres and the accused fled from the spot.

The SUV did not have a registration number plate.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 13:35 IST

