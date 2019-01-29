JUST IN
Bhagwant Mann to take charge as AAP's Punjab chief again

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Aam Aadmi Party's Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann will take charge as chief of its Punjab unit on Wednesday, a party spokesman said.

The occasions will happen in presence of Delhi deputy chief minister and party's in-charge of Punjab affairs Manish Sisodia, he said.

Last Friday,Punjab unit of the AAP unanimously rejected the Mann's resignation as state party chief, which he tendered last year following party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's apology to former Akali Dal minister.

Mann resigned after Kejriwal's apology to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia drew flak from state unit leaders.

In his apology, Kejriwal had said he learnt that his allegations against Majithia were unfounded.

