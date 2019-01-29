Iran national held for raping woman in Goa

A 27-year-old national, who is out on in a drug case, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman in Goa's beach village, police said Tuesday.

The accused had met the woman, who hails from Kolkata, at a party in on January 21, a Pernem police said.

He said Azizi took the woman to his rented room after the party, and allegedly forced himself on her.

"The accused was arrested on January 28 under various sections of the IPC, after the woman filed a complaint against Azizi," the added.

He said Azizi was earlier booked by the Police's Anti-Narcotic Cell under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), and is currently out on

