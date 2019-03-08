Bhullar cards 71, placed T-22 in Qaatar Masters; Chawrasia exits

carded one-under 71 to go with his first round three-under 69 for a total of four-under 140 at the halfway stage of the Masters.

Bhullar, who was T-10 after the first round, is now placed T-22. He birdied the first, 10th and 18th and bogeyed the second and 11th.

SSP Chawrasia, who shot 73 in the first round, added 71 but missed the cut by one as it fell at one-under 143.

Justin Harding, who is trying desperately to get into WGC-Matchplay as also the Masters, put himself in a strong position to get least into the WGC as he shared the lead with two others -- France's and fellow South African mate

They all shot 68 each to get to eight-under 136.

Harding, 33, made three birdies in a row after the turn before another gain at the par-3 17th saw him get to 8-under.

England's was the last man to qualify for the event as he doesn't have full status on after finishing outside the top-15 on last year's Challenge Tour ranking.

However, he took full advantage with a 68 today following a 69 yesterday to sit alongside three other players on 7-under-par.

Wilson is joined by South Africa's Erik Van Rooyen, Japan's and Spaniard Adri Arnaus -- one off the leaders.

A players are on six-under-par including Scotland's Richie Ramsay, Belgian and Australia's Deyen Lawson, who made a memorable hole-in-one at the 17th.

The ace was Lawson's second in the space of a few months having won a 850M for one at the Championship in December.

However, there was no prize on offer for his ace at the 17th today.

