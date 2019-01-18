Bhullar rises to Tied-19th in Abu Dhabi

Indian carded three-under 69 to improve 26 places to tied 19th after the third day of the Championship here Friday.

Bhullar opened and closed the day with a birdie and in between had three more to move to seven-under.

He is the only Indian to make the cut this week after Shubhankar Sharma and SSP Chawrasia missed out on the second day.

Bhullar had five birdies, three on the front nine and two on the back stretch with two bogeys on fifth and 11th.

remained on course to claim his first since 2015 after extending his advantage to three shots on day three.

The 31-year-old secured the last of his three victories at the WGC- Invitational over three years ago but he is in pole position with one round remaining after posting a third-round 67.

Lowry showcased his short-game prowess on a breezy afternoon at Club, mixing seven birdies - including three in a row from the sixth - with two bogeys on Friday to get to 17 under par.

was Lowry's nearest challenger on 14 under following his third-round 69, while finished his third-round 69 with an eagle to head into the final day in third place on 12-under.

