Big night for HBO, Amazon at Emmys 2019

With "Game of Thrones" final season being named outstanding drama series at Emmys 2019 as a parting gift, it was its home channel HBO that emerged the big winner with nine trophies at this year's awards ceremony.

The network may have scored the most awards but the major top honours belonged to streaming service Amazon, which came a close second with six wins on the tally.

Peter Dinklage, who played sharp-witted yet kind diplomat Tyrion Lannister in "Game of Thrones", won best supporting actor for the record fourth time for the series, which received mixed reactions from fans and critics. He was the only actor from the epic fantasy drama to take home an Emmy.

"Chernobyl", a controversial retelling of the massive explosion of the nuclear power plant in the Ukraise on April 26, 1986 and its aftermath, took home three awards for limited series, directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special for Johan Renck and writing for a limited series for Craig Mazin.

Bill Hader won the Emmy for lead actor in comedy series second year in a row for "Barry", which he co-created with Alec Berg.

Jesse Armstrong won the trophy for writing for drama series for satirical drama, "Succession".

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" picked up two Emmys in variety talk series, writing for variety talk series categories.

Amazon led the number of wins for a streaming service, through its flagship comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" and newcomer "Fleabag" through a partnership with BBC.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator and star of "Fleabag", emerged a triple winner as she home the prize for lead actress in a comedy series, best comedy series and best comedy writing for the personal dark comedy.

Director of the show, Harry Bradbeer, won the Emmy for best directing for comedy series.

Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein from "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" were named best supporting actor and actress in comedy series.

Netflix didn't manage to strike gold as compared to previous year, but scored four trophies on Sunday night.

Jharrel Jerome made a double record of becoming the youngest person and the first Afro-Latino to win lead actor in a limited series or movie for "When They See Us".

Jason Bateman was adjudged best director for drama and Julia Garner won best supporting actor in drama series for "Ozark".

Television movie "Bandersnatch" also added a trophy to the the streamer's mantle.

British platforms continued to dominate the 71st edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards as Jodie Comer scored an Emmy for lead actress in drama series, her first, for "Killing Eve", created by Waller-Bridge.

Ben Whishaw was awarded in the supporting actor in a limited series or movie category for "A Very English Scandal".

Hulu, another streaming service, managed to rake in a sole award, courtesy Patricia Arquette for her performance in "The Act" in the supporting actress in a limited series or movie category.

FX network got two hits with Michelle Williams winning lead actress in a limited series or movie award for "Fosse/Verdon" and Billy Porter awarded for "Pose" as lead actor in drama series. Porter made Emmy history by becoming the first openly gay, black man to win the award.

NBC too bagged two awards, both for "Saturday Night Live". The show was recognised as the best variety sketch series and Don Roy King received an Emmy for directing the episode with Adam Sandler as the host.

"RuPaul's Drag Race", set at VH1, was named best reality competition series.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)