Bihar Cabinet approves 3 per cent hike in dearness allowance

The Cabinet on Tuesday hiked the of state government employees and pensioners by three per cent.

Following the revision, the DA rate is now 12 per cent with effect from January 1, 2019, Cabinet Secretariat Department's Principal Secretary, Sanjay Kumar, said.

Kumar said the enhancement in the allowance would have an additional annual burden of Rs 1,100.94 crore on the state exchequer.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the Home Department's proposal to install CCTVs in district, under the 'Safe City Surveillance' project.

The Rs 110-crore project is aimed to check and contain crimes, including eve-teasing and harassment of women at public places, Kumar said.

The creation of posts -- both teaching and non- teaching -- in newly-created government engineering and polytechnic colleges also got a go-ahead from the cabinet.

