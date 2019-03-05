Dhaka Police revokes nod for Arundhati Roy's talk, now to be held at another venue

The Metropolitan Police has revoked writer-activist Arundhati Roy's talk at a venue of the exhibition and it will now be held in another place, the organisers said on Tuesday.

The organisers were informed at 10 pm on Monday that permission for Roy's talk at the Krishibid Institute Auditorium, one of the venues of the exhibition, was cancelled due to "unavoidable circumstances".

No further details were provided, the Secretariat said in a statement.

The talk, scheduled for Tuesday evening, would now be held at the Centre in the capital, it said in its email statement.

"It's happening. At another venue," winning told from

Roy's session titled, 'Utmost Everything', will be moderated by Alam.

The was behind bars for over 100 days last year for expressing solidarity with students protesting Dhaka's

According to a notice on the festival's website, the entire session will be recorded and the video will be made publicly available. It will, however, not be live-streamed.

"Arundhati has specifically requested that there be no live-streaming," the notice reads.

While old registrations will continue to be valid, visitors have been requested to not make "unreasonable requests", "bring bags" or "other large items".

"There will be no signings and no Q&A or selfies," the website said.

This is the 10th edition of Mela, touted to be one of the most prestigious in It features 33 exhibitions with works from 44 artists from 21 countries.

The festival that began on February 28 this year has the spotlight on the production, compilation, reminiscence, physical existence and social responsibility of archives in a global context, the Chobi statement said.

"Chobi Mela has and will continue to be about bringing people together and, more importantly, bringing them to Bangladesh," Alam, who is currently out on bail, said.

The festival is scheduled to continue till March 9.

