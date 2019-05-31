JUST IN
Bilwal accuses Pak govt of targeting Opposition, judiciary

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan's Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday accused the government of targeting everyone from judges to parliamentarians through "underhand tactics" after Parliament witnessed a raucous as two lawmakers were arrested for allegedly inciting an attack on a military check post.

Parliament witnessed unruly scenes lawmakers clashed with each other over the foul language used against Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar.

The trouble during the National Assembly session began after minister of state for parliamentary affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, labelled Wazir and Dawar as "agents of Afghan intelligence" and said they should be expelled from Parliament.

Wazir and Dawar are are accused of inciting local people to attack the Kharqamar military check post in North Waziristan district on Sunday which resulted in the killing of at least three civilians.

Bilawal, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), stood up to record protest against Khan's remarks.

Fri, May 31 2019. 20:50 IST

