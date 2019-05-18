Bimal Roy Memorial and Film Society to host retrospective on Nutan

The Roy Memorial and Film Society (BRMFS) will be hosting a mini-retrospective on the works of late legendary in June.

The event will be held to commemorate and "Sujata", which was directed by Roy. It will be held between June 2 to 4, the BRMFS said in a statement.

"This gifted struck a chord with masses, classes and critics alike. Her unconventional roles and acting in over 70 films she acted in still draw praise from viewers are stunned at her natural craft and prowess," Rinki Roy Bhattacharya, documentary filmmaker and Roy's daughter, said in a statement here.

The organisers aims to screen Nutan's three films -- "Sujata" (1959), "Bandini" (1963) and "Tere Ghar Ke Saamne" (1963).

The retrospective will be kick-started in the presence of Nutan's son, Mohnish Bahl, and her granddaughter, Pranutan Bahl, on June 2. It will conclude in the presence of Nutan's sister on June 4.

