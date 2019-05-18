Deceased policeman's colleagues pitch in for daughter's wedding

A policeman's colleagues here pitched in to ensure the of his daughter, less than a month after he was killed in the line of duty.

Head Vishwanath Singh Chauhan, posted at outpost, was hit by a truck, while chasing a criminal on April 23, said City SP Chauhan had died on the spot.

Chauhan's daughter was scheduled to marry on May 17.

"We were worried about Preeti's marriage, which was slated on May 17," said Manveer Singh Chauhan, a close relative of the family.

However, the district police department collected voluntary contributions to the tune of Rs 6.21 lakh and handed the sum to the Chauhan family for the wedding.

married Umesh Pal, son of (PAC) Veer Pal, in a low-key ceremony on the pre-scheduled date, said Manveer.

