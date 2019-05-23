BJP, ally maintain lead over rivals in UP

The BJP and its ally (Sonelal) continued to march ahead of their rivals, leading in 59 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, according to the trends at 1 pm.

is leading in by a huge margin of more than 2.19 lakh votes against Samajwadi Party's (SP) -- his nearest rival, the data showed.

The BJP was ahead in 58 seats and the (S) in one. The opposition alliance of the and the SP appeared to be doing well in 19 seats.

In bastion Amethi, is trailing. and BJP candidate has a lead of over 2,600 votes against him.

The initial trends appeared to be mixed for the Yadav clan of the SP, with senior leaders Mulayam Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav maintaining their leads and the latter's cousins and sitting MPs Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav trailing from Badaun and Firozabad seats respectively.

Akhilesh Yadav is leading by over 74,000 votes in Azamgarh and his father and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is ahead by nearly 13,000 votes.

The trends also threw up a mixed bag for the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) -- a constituent of the BSP-SP led 'mahagathbandhan'. While is moving ahead in Muzaffarnagar, his is trailing from Baghpat.

Mayawati-led BSP is ahead in 12 seats and the SP is leading in six seats.

The is leading in only one seat -- Rae Bareli, where is ahead of BJP's by over 52,000 votes.

SP stalwart is leading in Rampur by over 67,000 votes over BJP candidate Jaya Prada, who left the SP and joined the saffron party just ahead of the elections.

BSP's Kunwar Danish Ali, who joined the party after leaving the Janata Dal(Secular) is leading by a handsome margin of over 62,000 votes in Amroha.

and sitting is leading by more than 35,000 votes.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Santosh Gangwar are leading in and respectively.

However, is trailing in Ghazipur. His rival, mafia-turned-politician of the BSP, is leading by over 3,000 votes.

is engaged in a see-saw battle in Sultanpur seat. She is ahead of BSP's "Sonu" by over 7,000 votes.

The BJP is also leading in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, where it was unseated by the opposition in last year's bypolls.

In Kairana, sitting MP maintained her lead over the BJP. She had wrested the seat from the ruling party in last year's bypolls.

Sitting and BJP candidate is leading by 1.19 lakh votes against her nearest rival and 'mahagathbandhan' candidate

