LS polls: Mehbooba concedes defeat from Anantnag

PDP conceded defeat on Thursday in the election to the Lok Sabha seat after trailing in the third place, behind the National Conference's (NC) Hasnain Masoodi, who has taken a lead of 7,600 votes over Jammu and G A Mir.

Masoodi, a retired high court judge, was leading Mir by 7,600 votes with 18,000 votes to be counted, election officials said.

Mehbooba, who had won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, was at the third spot, 11,700 votes behind Masoodi.

"I've been fortunate to get the love & affection of my people. They have every right to express their anger for my failings. Accept their verdict with humility. Congratulations to winning candidates from NC. I'm grateful to my party workers & colleagues," the People's (PDP) said in a tweet.

She also congratulated for the "historic" mandate in favour of the ruling (BJP).

"Congratulations to ji for a historic mandate. Today surely belongs to BJP and it's allies. Time for to get an Amit Shah," she said.

This is only the second electoral defeat for Mehbooba since she joined in 1996. She had lost the 1999 Lok Sabha polls from to the NC's

