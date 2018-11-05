BJP challenges Cong to disclose price it negotiated for Rafale during UPA-II

Accusing of misleading people on the Rafale deal with France, the ruling BJP on Monday challenged the opposition party to disclose the price at which the fighter aircraft was offered to during the tenure of

MoS for Parliamentary Affairs claimed that the price proposed during the UPA-II rule was higher than the deal signed by the BJP-led government and the party was at pain because this dispensation has kicked out middleman from the government-to-government deal.

He also said Anil Ambani's company is not the only offset partner of as other firms have also tied up with the French manufacturer as offset partners under the Make in programme.

" is talking about the price of the plane which was offered during UPA-I but not UPA-II. Negotiations took place on the first price and the Congress should tell people about the proposed price of 2012-13. That price was higher than the present proposal," Meghwal said at a press conference here.

He said the then Congress government was listening to middleman Sanjay Bhandari, a close associate of Robert Vadra, instead of Indian Air Force's continuous demand for high-end fighter aircraft.

"BJP government kicked out the middleman which has troubled the Congress," Meghwal said.

The Congress has previously rejected the allegations and said the BJP is "desperate" to divert attention.

The Union minister, however, said the Congress party failed to seal the Rafale deal between 2006 and 2013.

Meghwal claimed that the present government proposed to purchase the fighter aircraft at a much lower price compared to the rates fixed by then

He also said that former defence A K Antony too had refused to disclose the price in some other matters in parliament citing security reasons.

"Congress is just spreading lies and misleading public. The matter is in and people will get to know about the lies of the Congress party," he said.

Referring to communications between and during UPA government's rule, Meghwal said the timeframe desired by to manufacture certain parts of the aircraft did not match with that of HAL and, therefore, there was a need to rope in offset partners.

The said Congress party's lies would soon be exposed.

"Congress has a of lying. Earlier, the party had moved a petition in that there were 'fake voters' in and and the court had rejected their plea as it was a lie," he added.

has said dismissed allegations of corruption in the deal and accused the Congress of resorting to "blatant lies" for political gains.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)