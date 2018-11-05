Mozilla Announces Firefox Lite Rebranding and New Partnerships to Boost Ecosystem across Asia

/ -- Mozilla, a pioneer and for the open web, is happy to announce the rebranding of Rocket into Lite and the establishment of two new strategic partnerships in Asia: Cherry Mobile, the leading mobile and in the Philippines, and ExpressVPN, the global leader in consumer service. The partnership with Cherry Mobile brings Lite to more mobile users' hands, and through ExpressVPN, users can enjoy a more secure and experience.

Mozilla, a pioneer and for the open web, is happy to announce Firefox Rocket to be rebranded to Firefox Lite.

Ecosystem built-up across



To provide different mobile experiences and enable more people to enjoy the power of the open web, continues to invest in lines and building strategic partnerships across

In partnership with Cherry Mobile, users in the can now enjoy the lightning fast, lightweight and tracking on their "In this day and age of modern technology wherein everything can easily be accessed online, it's very convenient that there's a reliable and secured browser such as the Firefox Lite. With its fast, less-data consumption, and private mobile browsing features, we believe that this browser can bring utmost ease and security to our end-users. At Cherry Mobile, we are always after the rewarding mobile experience that we can give to our consumers, and together with Mozilla, we're very much excited to bring them more of that," shared Lonson Alejandrino, Assistant for Product Development, Cherry Mobile.

The new partnership with is Mozilla's first long-term strategic partnership with a provider in Through the collaboration, Firefox Lite users in India, Indonesia, and the will be offered a free 7-day trial of

" is delighted to be partnering with Mozilla, as we share their dedication to advancing the and and security," said Harold Li, vice president, ExpressVPN. "Through our partnership, we'll be able to help Firefox Lite users secure their connections and ensure their data is not exposed to prying eyes or malicious actors."



"We are proud to see that Firefox Lite is growing fast with high security and supports from Cherry Mobile and ExpressVPN. Our mission is to empower more users to access the securely," said Charles Chen, Head of Business Development, Asia. "With such strong partnerships, we are looking forward to having more collaborations on coming products and services to bring a whole new level of experience for our users in this region."Firefox Lite rebrandingalso is pleased to announce today that Firefox Rocket, a fast and lightweight browser designed exclusively for Asian users, has now been rebranded to Firefox Lite, enjoying the improved mobile browsing experience and reduced costs.

The rebranding comes one year after the product's first successful launch in and is expected to keep the momentum going by broadening the geography coverage to meet users' needs in Asia. As the new name indicates, Firefox Lite is a lightweight but feature-packed browser that allows users to save on data and phone storage, capture and share content, and browse quickly even on slow connections.

Smallest browsers with outstanding Ads blocking/ functions



Firefox Lite requires less than 3.5 MB, which is the smallest amongst major browsers, and it provides users with the shortest app download time. Moreover, one of Firefox Lite's standout features is its Turbo Mode, which blocks third-party content such as ads on web pages. By doing this, less data is consumed and websites load faster.

In addition to being lightweight and fast, users can also save a whole screen to read offline with a single tap on the toolbar. The website link is automatically saved too, so users can return whenever they want. Based on internal data, it is estimated that more than 440+ GB of was saved last year from the Screenshots feature.

With the help of Firefox Lite's highlight features, users can save on both time and data costs. On top of improved performance, Firefox Lite is also equipped with and Tracking Protection features to help prevent users' browsing data from being collected or tracked by most websites/advertisers, allowing users to freely browse with privacy.

Firefox Lite:



https://mzl.la/2JelSEd



About Mozilla



Mozilla is a pioneer and for the for more than 15 years. We create and promote open standards that enable innovation and advance the Web as a platform for all. Today, hundreds of millions of people worldwide use Mozilla Firefox to experience the Web on computers, tablets and For more information, visit

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)