'BJP, Congress anti-Dalit, trying to abolish reservation system': Mayawati

BSP supremo alleged on Monday that the BJP and the were anti- parties and were trying to 'abolish' the reservation system.

made the remarks while addressing an election rally in support of a BSP candidate in the Amber constituency of

B R Ambedkar fought for reservation for the deprived section of society, but the BJP and the are now working against it, she alleged.

Both the parties disrespect Dalits, and they are now trying to abolish the reservation system, the former alleged.

She claimed no government at the Centre accomplished anything "remarkable" in terms of welfare of the poor, Dalits, religious minorities, tribal people since independence.

said her party gave tickets to all sections of society proportionately for the December-7 assembly elections.

The BSP has fielded Navin Pilania, the sitting MLA, from the Amber constituency.

In the 2013 assembly elections, Pilania won the Amber seat on the ticket of the He joined the BSP recently.

The constituency is witnessing a triangular contest. Satish Poonia, who had lost the 2013 election to Pilani, is the BJP's nominee. is the candidate.

Mayawati also addressed another meeting in the Surajgarh constituency of district in support of her party candidate

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)