BJP corporator shines people's shoes to celebrate LS results

A BJP corporator polished the shoes of passers-by in a city square Wednesday to express his happiness over the party's resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

The video of Sanjay Katariya, who represents ward 37, shining shoes in went viral on

"I am expressing my happiness and thanking people for the landslide victory of the BJP. I am overwhelmed with joy as Modi is becoming again," he told reporters.

"Modi has put an end to the VIP culture. He got the red beacons on cars of elected representatives removed. We are taking Modi's message of simplicity to people," Katariya added.

Not everyone was impressed by his act.

"Katariya-ji, why are you polishing shoes? Please go to your ward and look at the condition of roads. Pay attention to the road and water problem in your ward," said one message in a local WhatsApp group.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)