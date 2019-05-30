Man dies after acid attack, woman accompanying him injured

A man died and a woman accompanying him suffered severe burn injuries after some unidentified persons threw acid at them on Mumbai- highway in the district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the duo was on their way to Dahisar, a northern suburb of Mumbai, police said.

The deceased was identified as (41), they said.

"After having dinner at a hotel on the highway, the duo was returning to Dahisar on a motorcycle. When they were waiting to cross the road at near a petrol pump, some unidentified persons attacked them with acid," of station, Vilas Chowgule, said.

Tiwari, who suffered grievous injuries in the attack, died during treatment at a hospital in Kandivli, he said, adding that the woman, 38, was being treated.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be known, police said.

An offence under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc) was registered, police said, adding that a search has been launched to trace the accused.

