BJP govt's "divisive" politics will face huge backlash:CPI

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

The BJP-led NDA government's divisive politics will face huge backlash from the people in the coming Lok Sabha elections, CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said Thursday.

Reddy was speaking after inaugurating the 'Kerala Samrakshana yatra' led by CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to highlight the "failures" of the central government.

He claimed that the minorities in the country were living under constant fear.

"The minority Muslim community, intellectuals, Dalits, all are living under constant fear and threat.In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the people of the country will drive away the Modi government," the CPI leader said.

"The divisive politics of the BJP-led government will face huge backlash from its people," Reddy added.

Praising the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala, he said the LDF government had set an example to the nation for implementing welfare schemes and development activities for the people.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Left Democratic Front has organised two regional 'yatras' from both ends of the state.

Balakrishnan will lead the march from the southern district of the state--Thiruvananthapuram and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran from the northern part.

Rajendran's march will begin on February 16 from Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod district and will be inaugrated by CPI(M)'s general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Both the marches will conclude on March 2 at Thrissur.

Thu, February 14 2019

