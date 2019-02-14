BJP govt's "divisive" politics will face huge backlash:CPI

The BJP-led NDA government's divisive will face huge backlash from the people in the coming Lok Sabha elections, CPI general secretary S Sudhakar said Thursday.

was speaking after inaugurating the ' Samrakshana yatra' led by CPI(M) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to highlight the "failures" of the central government.

He claimed that the minorities in the country were living under constant fear.

"The minority Muslim community, intellectuals, Dalits, all are living under constant fear and threat.In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the people of the country will drive away the Modi government," the said.

"The divisive of the BJP-led government will face huge backlash from its people," added.

Praising the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala, he said the had set an example to the nation for implementing welfare schemes and development activities for the people.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Left has organised two regional 'yatras' from both ends of the state.

Balakrishnan will lead the march from the southern district of the state--Thiruvananthapuram and CPI state secretary from the northern part.

Rajendran's march will begin on February 16 from Manjeshwaram in district and will be inaugrated by CPI(M)'s

Both the marches will conclude on March 2 at Thrissur.

