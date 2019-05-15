BJP has crossed majority mark after sixth phase of polls: Shah

on Wednesday enthused confidence that his party has already crossed the majority mark after sixth phase of polls and took a swipe at opposition parties over their proposed meeting, saying they may meet to elect a of opposition.

"I am fully confident that the BJP after fifth and sixth phase of the elections has crossed the majority figure. It is going to cross 300 after the seventh phase," he told a press conference here.

The seventh and last phase of the elections for 543 seats is due on May 19. A party needs to win 272 seats for a simple majority. The BJP had won 282 in 2014.

Mocking the proposed meeting of opposition leaders and the move by some regional parties like TRS to form a federal front, Shah said such meetings do not affect the BJP whose seats, he added, are not going to come down.

They may meet to elect a of opposition, he said, adding that results even this time may not give any party enough number of seats to elect a of opposition from its ranks.

The Congress, the main opposition party, had won only 44 seats in 2014, less than the minimum 10 per cent of seats a party needs to win to claim the post of the leader of opposition in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)