Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL against Kamal Haasan over Godse remark

The high court asked the EC to decide BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay's representation against the remarks of Kamal Haasan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL filed by a BJP leader seeking directions to the Election Commission to "restrict" misuse of religion for poll gains.

The high court also asked the EC to decide BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay's representation against the remarks of actor-cum-politician Kamal Haasan that "free India's first extremist was a Hindu", referring to Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

The petition, filed by Upadhyay, has also sought debarring of candidates and deregistration of parties that "misuse" religion for electoral gains.
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 12:26 IST

