BJP has made stand clear on Pragya's Godse remark: Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Friday said the BJP has already made its stand clear on its Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur terming Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse as a "patriot".
Thakur had made the comment while talking to the media in MP's Agar Malwa district on Thursday against the backdrop of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan referring to Godse as a "Hindu extremist".
"On this matter, the BJP has already made its stand clear," Chouhan said, and refused to talk on the subject further.
When his reaction was sought on MP BJP chief Rakesh Singh's decision to suspend the primary membership of Anil Saumitra, a BJP state spokesperson for a controversial Facebook post on Mahatma Gandhi, Chouhan said that BJP has already made it stand clear on it.
In a Facebook post on Thursday night, Saumitra has said, "He (Mahatma) was the father of the nation, but of Pakistan, there were millions of sons like him in India some worthy and some worthless."
Earlier, leading a roadshow in support of the BJP's Indore Lok Sabha candidate Shanker Lalwani, Chouhan said the Congress' days were numbered, adding that the "kingdom" of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and MP CM Kamal Nath will be "gutted" in the Lok Sabha polls.
He said the Congress' "DNA" was corrupt.
