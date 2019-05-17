BJP has made stand clear on Pragya's Godse remark: Chouhan

Former Minister Friday said the has already made its stand clear on its Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur terming Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram as a "patriot".

Thakur had made the comment while talking to the media in MP's district on Thursday against the backdrop of referring to as a "Hindu extremist".

"On this matter, the has already made its stand clear," Chouhan said, and refused to talk on the subject further.

When his reaction was sought on Rakesh Singh's decision to suspend the primary membership of Anil Saumitra, a for a controversial post on Mahatma Gandhi, Chouhan said that BJP has already made it stand clear on it.

In a post on Thursday night, Saumitra has said, "He (Mahatma) was the father of the nation, but of Pakistan, there were millions of sons like him in some worthy and some worthless."



Earlier, leading a roadshow in support of the BJP's Indore candidate Shanker Lalwani, Chouhan said the Congress' days were numbered, adding that the "kingdom" of and CM will be "gutted" in the polls.

He said the Congress' "DNA" was corrupt.

