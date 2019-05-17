Man sentenced to 10-years imprisonment for raping minor

A Ramgarh fast track court Friday sentenced a man to 10-years imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl in August 2017.

Ramgarh Additional District (I), Babita Prasad, sentenced Suraj Barla to 10-years imprisonment for rape and five years for cheating the girl of Rs 65,000.

Both the sentences will run concurrently, S K Shukla said here.

The also sentenced Rajesh Munda, an associate of Barla to five years imprisonment.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Barla and Rs 1,000 on Munda.

According to the FIR filed with station on August 4, 2017, Barla, and his associate took the minor to on the pretext of a tour plan in August that year.

The minor, who hails from the same village under the Mandu block, was raped and cheated of Rs 65,000, Shukla said.

