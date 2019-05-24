BJP increases seats in Assam

The saffron surge in the country saw BJP maintaining its winning streak in in the just concluded polls by increasing its tally and its winning margin in most of the nine of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies it won.

The kept its tally intact at three, losing two and gaining an equal number, while the AIUDF managed to retain only one seat, losing one each to and BJP while a sitting independent managed to retain his seat.

The BJP had contested in ten seats, retained six, wrested three and lost only the Nowgong constituency to The four seats it had left for its alliance partners - three for AGP and one for BPF - were lost by them.

The BJP, with seven members in the last Lok Sabha, gave tickets to two sitting while five others were replaced by new faces with all barring one achieving success.

The Congress managed to retain Kaliabor but lost Silchar and to BJP and wrested Nowgong from BJP and Barpeta from AIUDF.

The winning margins of the BJP candidates who made it to the Lok Sabha increased substantially in Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Autonomous District, Gauhati, Mangaldoi, Tezpur, Kaliabor, Barpeta and moderately in Silchar while it came down in Dhubri, Jorhat, Karimganj, Kokrajhar and Nowgong.

Dibrugarh's sitting BJP won by the highest margin of 3,64,566 votes in the state over former Paban Singh Ghatowar, nearly doubling his last term's margin of 1,85,347.

Lakhimpur sitting BJP won by the second highest margin of 3,50,551 votes over Congress candidate which is also much higher than his byelection win by 1,90,219 votes.

Gauhati BJP candidate also increased the party's winning margin to 3,45,606, against Congress candidate The margin was higher than the party's 2014 winner Bijoya Chakravorty's margin of 3,15,784 votes.

In Mangaldoi, BJP's Dilip Saikia, who replaced the party's sitting MP Ramen Deka, increased the winning margin against Congress to 1,38,545 against last time margin of 22,884.

BJP candidate from Tezpur, state labour Pallab Lochan Das, who replaced sitting MP R P Sharma, asserted a decisive victory over his Congress rival and retired IAS, M G V K Bhanu by 2,42,841 votes which is much higher than the party's last time margin of 86,020 votes.

In Autonomous District, BJP's Horen wrested the seat from three time sitting Congress MP by a huge margin of 2,39,626 votes which is much higher than the latter's winning margin of 24,095 votes in 2014.

BJP's Rajdeep Roy wrested the Silchar seat from All India Mahila Congress by securing 81,596 votes which is moderately higher than the Congress win by 35,241 votes in 2014.

Among the Congress winning candidates from Kaliabor increased his winning margin to 2,09,994 from 93,874 against AGP's Manimadhab Mahanta. Congress MLA Abdul Khaleque wrested the seat by 1,40,307 votes from AIUDF which had won by 42,341 votes in 2014.

Kokrajhar sitting managed to retain the seat by defeating BPF candidate and state social welfare by a margin of 37,786 votes, which is way lower than the 3,55,779 margin in the 2014 polls.

In Jorhat, Topon Kumar Gogoi, who replaced sitting MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, defeated his Congress opponent former MLA Sushanta Borgohain by 82,653 which is lower than the party's last winning margin of 1,02,420 votes.

retained the Dhubri seat for the third successive term by defeating Congress candidate by 2,26,258 votes, which is lower than his last winning margin of 2,29,730 votes.

BJP wrested the Karimganj seat with Deputy Speaker defeating sitting Radheshyam Biswas by 38,389 votes, which is considerably lower than the latter's winning margin of 1,02,094 in 2014.

The lowest winning margin was by Congress candidate and former who breached the BJP bastion of Nowgong, by defeating party by 16,752 votes.

Sarmah had replaced outgoing minister of state for who had retained the seat for the last four terms and had won by 1,43,559 votes in 2014.

