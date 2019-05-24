Nachimuthu Cup for men's basketball from May 27

Select teams will vie for honours in the all- basketball tournament for men and women for the 54th Nachimuthu Cup and 18th CRI Pumps Trophy respectively beginning here from May 27.

Income Tax, Chennai, Indian Railways, New Delhi, Indian Army, Delhi, Bank of Baroda, Karnataka, would be in Pool A, while the Indian Navy, Lonavola, Indian Bank, Chennai, Indian Air Force, Delhi, and Coimbatore District Basketball Association in Pool B in the men's category.

For the women's tournament, in Pool A Southern Railway, Hubli, South Central Railway, Secunderabad, police, Thiruvananthapuram, and Arise Steel, Chennai, while in Pool B Eastern Railways Kolkata, KSEB, Thiruvananthapuram, Southern Railway, Chennai, and Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CBDA), S Palanisamy, of the association told reporters here Friday.,



The matches would be played on league-cum-knockout basis and the semi-finals and finals are scheduled for May 31 and June 1 respectively, he said.

There would be Rs 1.85-lakh prize money and Cup for men and Rs one lakh and trophy for women.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)