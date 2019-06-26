BJP issues whip to its MPs in Lok Sabha, asks them to be present on Friday and Monday

-
The BJP on Wednesday issued a three-line whip to all its members in the Lok Sabha asking them to be present in the House on Friday and Monday.
According to sources, the whip has been issued as some important legislations are likely to be taken up for passage.
The BJP has a clear majority in the house with 303 MPs. At present the strength of the Lok Sabha is 542.
