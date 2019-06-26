JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Karnataka cabinet sub-committee on sale of land to JSW Steel
Business Standard

BJP issues whip to its MPs in Lok Sabha, asks them to be present on Friday and Monday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The BJP on Wednesday issued a three-line whip to all its members in the Lok Sabha asking them to be present in the House on Friday and Monday.

According to sources, the whip has been issued as some important legislations are likely to be taken up for passage.

The BJP has a clear majority in the house with 303 MPs. At present the strength of the Lok Sabha is 542.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU