BJP issues whip to its MPs in Lok Sabha, asks them to be present on Friday and Monday

The BJP on Wednesday issued a three-line to all its members in the asking them to be present in the House on Friday and Monday.

According to sources, the has been issued as some important legislations are likely to be taken up for passage.

The BJP has a clear majority in the house with 303 MPs. At present the strength of the is 542.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)