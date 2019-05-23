JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rijiju leading from Arunachal West constituency

Cong-UDF leading in all 20 seats in Ker
Business Standard

BJP leading in all four seats of Himachal Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

The ruling BJP is leading in all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh Thursday, a state election officer said.

In Mandi, sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop is leading by 46,000 votes against his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of Congress.

BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor is leading by 41,000 votes over his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress in Kangra seat, the officer said.

In Hamirpur, sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur is leading by over 51,000 votes over his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress.

BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap is leading by 44,000 votes over his nearest rival Dhani Ram Shandil of the Congress in Shimla seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 09:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements