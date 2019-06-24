BJP-led govt at Centre discreetly aiding Karna on Mekedatu: DMK

The opposition DMK Monday charged the BJP-led government at the Centre with 'discreetly' aiding in going ahead with the construction of a dam across the Cauvery at

Karnataka's insistence on going ahead with the dam was contrary to the Cauvery Tribunal's final award, as well as the judgement, which barred it from opting for such dams that would affect the quantum of water to Tamil Nadu, M K said.

"It is condemnable that is adamant on constructing the dam, which is inhuman.. so is the discreet support to it by the BJP-led Central government," he said in a statement.

The BJP is aiding Karnatala for "political reasons," he alleged.

He further said had written to the Centre, seeking environmental clearance for the project, even while recalling the opposition in earlier against the clearance for the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The DMK saw Karnataka approaching the Centre as "not helping" in inter-state ties, he said.

demanded from the government to act swiftly and move the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the construction of the dam.

He also urged the Centre not to grant environmental clearance for the project, as he wanted Karnataka not to press ahead with the dam.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)