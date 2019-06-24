Monsoon arrives in eastern, southern parts of MP: IMD

Monsoon Monday hit the eastern and southern parts of and was likely to cover more parts of the state in the next 48 hours, Office Duty Officer Gurudutt said.

He told that Balaghat, Mandla, Chhindwara and Khandwa districts of experienced monsoon rains as well as parts of Jabalpur, and divisions in the last 24 hours.

said heavy rainfall is expected in Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Ujjain, and districts in the next 48 hours.

