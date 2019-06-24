JUST IN
Business Standard

Monsoon arrives in eastern, southern parts of MP: IMD

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Monsoon Monday hit the eastern and southern parts of Madhya Pradesh and was likely to cover more parts of the state in the next 48 hours, IMD Bhopal Office Duty Officer Gurudutt Mishra said.

He told PTI that Balaghat, Mandla, Chhindwara and Khandwa districts of MP experienced monsoon rains as well as parts of Jabalpur, Indore and Ujjain divisions in the last 24 hours.

Mishra said heavy rainfall is expected in Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa and Indore districts in the next 48 hours.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 15:20 IST

