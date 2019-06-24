Monsoon arrives in eastern, southern parts of MP: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Corporation employees sacked for sharing stage at political event
Voters boycott polling at six booths in MP
Pre-monsoon showers bring down mercury in MP
Now, NSA against two men in Madhya Pradesh for 'illegally' transporting cows
MP CEO submits report to EC on Pragya Singh's Godse statement
-
Monsoon Monday hit the eastern and southern parts of Madhya Pradesh and was likely to cover more parts of the state in the next 48 hours, IMD Bhopal Office Duty Officer Gurudutt Mishra said.
He told PTI that Balaghat, Mandla, Chhindwara and Khandwa districts of MP experienced monsoon rains as well as parts of Jabalpur, Indore and Ujjain divisions in the last 24 hours.
Mishra said heavy rainfall is expected in Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa and Indore districts in the next 48 hours.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU