BJP member takes oath as MLA in Speaker's Chamber

BJP MLA-elect T Raja Singh, who refused to be sworn-in in the presence of pro tem of the AIMIM, Saturday did so in the chamber of Srinivasa

" Srinivas ji (Speaker) gave me time today. (He) gave me opportunity. I have gone to his chamber and took oath (as MLA)," Singh told reporters.

Raja Singh, MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderbaad, had earlier refused to take oath in the presence of Khan as his party "speaks against Hindus" and its leaders do not say ' Bharat Mata ki Jai."



He is the only BJP MLA in the newly-elected 119-member Legislative Assembly.

was unanimously elected on Friday.

The Assembly's inaugural session began on January 17 with Khan functioning as

The ruling TRS had returned to power in December 7 assembly elections with a massive majority, winning 88 seats of the total 119.

