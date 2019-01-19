Asian Cup last 16, game by game guide

-
AFP Sport looks at the Asian Cup round of 16 games, which start on Sunday: Jordan v Vietnam
Jordan look a well-oiled machine under ex-Belgium assistant coach Vital Borkelmans, and after a tactically astute 1-0 upset of defending champions Australia, they became the first team to qualify for the knockout rounds. Southeast Asian champions Vietnam, by contrast, were the last team through and have probably met their match here.
Injury doubts over star man Wu Lei lurk over Marcello Lippi's China, and they will be wary of an upset against a Thai team with no shortage of attacking threat. "Thai Messi" Chanathip Songkrasin is the main danger that the Chinese will want to keep quiet in midfield.
Iran v Oman
Iran's position as Asia's top-ranked team doesn't lie and Carlos Queiroz's powerful, direct team should have a big say in the title. Oman are unlikely to pose a major problem.
Japan v Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's slip-up against political foes Qatar in their final group game set up the tastiest of the last 16 ties, against four-time winners Japan. A hard one to call -- the Saudis, with near home advantage, bullied easy-beats North Korea and Lebanon, while Japan have quality but are yet to hit form.
Australia v Uzbekistan
After their defeat to Jordan, defending champions Australia scored six in their next two games. Uzbekistan have quality in attack but the Socceroos are starting to click up front and they should have the edge.
UAE v Kyrgyzstan
A soporific start by Alberto Zaccheroni's side has muted home hopes but as luck would have it, they are up against minnows Kyrgyzstan in the last 16. However, the debutants have been adventurous and inventive going forward and will ask serious questions of the Emiratis.
South Korea v Bahrain
The arrival of Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min for their final group game transformed South Korea as they convincingly beat China. On that form, Bahrain will not get a look-in.
Qatar v Iraq
Almoez Ali's seven goals have made him the revelation of the tournament and Felix Sanchez Bas's slick outfit look favourites against Iraq. However, the 2007 champions have tactical nous thanks to their coach Srecko Katanec, a seasoned campaigner who took Slovenia to the 2002 World Cup. This one could be close.
